Irates: April war commission ‘delaying’ report – Armenian News

The ad hoc parliament panel investigating the circumstances of the 2016 April War in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) was due to release its findings on September 4 (as earlier announced) to present a summery of its past year’s work. Though the chair and the other members of the commission assure that they have finalized their work the conclusions is not yet reportedly completed.

No session was held to consider procedures for drafting a specific document, a commission member said Thursday. “We held discussions internally to outline specific provisions and clauses to submit to the commission. The final document was to cover all our work over the period. But we didn’t hold a sitting unfortunately. I hope, though, we will have a discussion nonetheless to present a recap of our activities. Otherwise it wouldn’t be considered legitimate,” the lawmaker was quoted as telling the paper.