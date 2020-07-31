Iraq’s Shia militia sets up security points on border with Syria – Middle East Monitor

Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) revealed on Sunday the facility of security points in the Al-Qa’ im district, west of Anbar Governorate, to “secure the border area with Syria”.

The PMF stated in a declaration that its 13 th Brigade has actually developed the security points in order to protect the location from the seepage of Daesh militants from Syria.

The declaration included that “the points have contributed to securing the border between Iraq and Syria and the road linking the two countries”.

About 2 weeks earlier, the workplace of then Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, revealed that joint operations with the worldwide union have actually been resumed versus Daesh after parliament chose foreign forces to leave Iraq.

Iraq: Militant group targets supply convoy south of Baghdad