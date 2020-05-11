Princess Badiya bint Ali, a survivor of the bloody 1958 coup that ended her household’s rule in Iraq, has died on the age of 100.

Princess Badiya died in London the place she had lived in exile. She was the final of Iraq’s princesses, Thenational.ae experiences.

Iraq’s new prime minister, Mustafa Al Kadhimi, tweeted on Sunday to mark her passing.

“With the passing of Princess Badiya bint Ali, a bright and important chapter of Iraq’s modern history ends,” he wrote. “She was part of a political and societal era that represented Iraq in the best of ways. May she rest in peace and my sincere condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Born in Damascus in 1920, Princess Badiya was the sister of Iraqi Prince Abd Al-Ilah, who served as regent from 1939-1953, for King Faisal II.

Prince Abd Al-Ilah, was additionally crown prince and inheritor to the throne earlier than the 1958 coup.

King Faisal II was killed within the wave of pan-Arab revolutions that swept the Middle East and had been promoted by Egypt’s Gamal Abdel Nasser.

The coup in Iraq unseated the British-backed Hashemite monarchy that had been established in 1921 by King Faisal I.

King Faisal II, Prince Abd Al-llah and Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri Al Said had been all killed within the putsch. The coup additionally ended the Hashemite Arab Federation between Iraq and Jordan that had been created simply half a yr earlier.

Princess Badiya survived the coup as a result of she was absent from the Al Rehab Palace when her brother was killed.

She sought refuge within the Saudi embassy in Baghdad and fled from Iraq to Cairo. After spending a while in Egypt she subsequently moved to Switzerland and later the United Kingdom.