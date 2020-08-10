Iraqi prime minister to visit US next week – Middle East Monitor

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is set up to visit Washington next week for talks with US President Donald Trump, according to his workplace on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

Al-Kadhimi’s talks with US authorities will take on bilateral relations and cooperation in the fields of security, energy, economy, and financial investment, a declaration by the prime minister’s workplace stated.

The Iraqi premier will consult with Trump at the White House onAug 20, the declaration stated.

The visit will be the very first by al-Kadhimi because he was chosen prime minister in April.

Iraq and the US signed a contract of tactical structure in 2008 that led the way for the exit of US soldiers in late 2011, following 8 years of profession.

In 2014, the US feel bitter soldiers to Iraq at the demand of the Iraqi federal government to help in the battling versus the Daesh/ ISIS horror group.

Currently, there are around 5,000 US soldiers in Iraq under the US- led International Coalition versus Daesh/ ISIS.

READ: Can Iraq’s PM take on the concern of enforced disappearances?

…



Read The Full Article