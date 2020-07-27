Iraq War: ‘I am here today because another man died’

At the start of the Iraq War in 2003, over 600 reporters and professional photographers are permitted by the United States federal government to follow the dispute as ingrained press reporters.

Photographer Ashley Gilbertson is working for The New York Times when he gets in the city of Fallujah with a United States marine battalion.

Fallujah, 40 miles outside Baghdad, would be the most dangerous fight the marines would battle considering that the Vietnam War.

Just over a week after getting in the city, a little group of them is purchased to escort Ashley on a recce of a regional turret – what occurs next will alter their lives permanently.

UK audiences can see ‘Once Upon a Time in Iraq: Episode 3’ on Monday 27 July at 21: 00 BST on BBC Two and on BBC iPlayer.