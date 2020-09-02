Iraq seeks exemption from OPEC export cut deal next year – Panorama

Iraq is looking for an exemption from an OPEC+ deal suppressing oil production throughout the very first quarter of 2021 however will abide by the cuts over the next 3 months, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar stated on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Abdul Jabbar has actually discussed the exemption to OPEC oil ministers in 3 different conferences, he informed a regional paper in remarks reported by state news firm INA.

“The minister revealed efforts to exempt Iraq from the agreement to cut exports in OPEC and the subject has been broached with the organisation’s oil ministers in three consecutive meetings,” INA stated.

Abdul Jabbar stated last month that Iraq would cut its oil production by an extra 400,000 barrels each day (bpd) in August and September to make up for its overproduction in the 3 previous months.

That remains in addition to the 850,000 bpd it had actually devoted to cut in August and September under an OPEC+ supply pact.

He stated at the time in a joint declaration with his Saudi equivalent that Iraq was strongly dedication to the OPEC+ contract which it would reach 100% conformity by the start of August.

Iraq’s overall exports balanced 2.6 million bpd in August, the ministry stated on Tuesday, down from 2.763 bpd in July.

Exports from Kirkuk through the Turkish port of Ceyhan balanced 97,000 bpd …