Iraq-Saudi relations condemned by Kataib Hezbollah – Middle East Monitor

The Kataib Hezbollah militia has condemned Saudi Arabia for presumably intensifying sectarianism withinIraq The Iran- backed Shia group has actually likewise criticised the Iraqi federal government for structure relations with the Kingdom.

“The current [Iraqi] government,” stated the militia in a media declaration, “has actually pursued unclear policies in its relations with foreign powers that have actually raised huge enigma, specifically that a few of these celebrations had lack of confidences towards Iraq and its political system while others had a sabotage and conspiratorial function, and assistance terrorist groups.

“The group’s condemnation of the relations in between the 2 states follows Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi hosted the Saudi Foreign Minister in the capital Baghdad the other day to go over bilateral relations.

The surprise go to signified the growing ties in between Iraq and theKingdom Al-Kadhimi needed to cancel his own check out to Riyadh on 20 July due to King Salman’s bad health. The 2 federal governments have actually likewise been dealing with tasks to link Saudi and Gulf Cooperation Council power grids with Iraq’s in order to provide electrical power. Moreover, joint financial investment arrangements were signed last month to increase cooperation in many sectors, consisting of energy, health and education.

Such ties fret the Iran- backed militias …