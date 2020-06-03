Iraq reports highest single-day spike in virus cases – Middle East Monitor

Iraq on Tuesday recorded some 519 constructive cases, the highest variety of infections in a single day because the first case emerged in the nation, elevating the whole to 7,387, in line with the nation’s Health Ministry, reports Anadolu Agency.

In a press release, the ministry mentioned it registered 20 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, bringing the nationwide dying toll to 235.

A complete of three,508 sufferers have recovered and been discharged from hospitals to this point, in line with the assertion.

On February 24, Iraq reported its first coronavirus case, and on March four its first dying from the virus. The sudden surge of coronavirus cases in Iraq’s capital Baghdad has triggered fears amongst residents.

The sudden bounce additionally sparked fears amongst well being employees and prompted authorities to take restrictive measures in the capital in a bid to curb the unfold of the virus.

On May 28, Mohammed Jaber Al-Atta, the governor of Baghdad, introduced a complete curfew in the capital for 14 days.

The pandemic has killed over 376,800 folks worldwide, with greater than 6.31 million confirmed cases, whereas recoveries surpassed 2.72 million, in line with figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.