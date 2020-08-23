Iraq premier vows to prosecute killers of activists – Middle East Monitor

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi promised Sunday to prosecute and penalize those associated with current attacks on activists in the nation, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Outlawed groups are trying to terrorize the people of Basra and threaten them… Basra is important to us and we don’t accept any failure in maintaining security,” al-Kadhimi stated in telecasted declarations after his conference with security authorities in the city.

“Uncontrolled weapons and tribal disputes are unacceptable; there must be a preemptive action,” he stated. “Violations and breach of law can’t be treated transiently.”

The southern city has actually seen numerous attacks on political activists along with violent clashes in between competing people.

READ: EU slams assassinations of young activists in Iraq

As part of his see to the city, al-Kadhimi checked out the house of activist Reham Yacoub, who was shot dead by unknown shooters on Wednesday.

“I swear that those criminals will not go unpunished,” al-Kadhimi stated in declarations mentioned by the state-run tv.

Popular demonstrations swallowed up numerous Iraqi provinces considering that October 2019 over the wear and tear of living conditions, joblessness and corruption. The presentations led to resignation of the federal government of Adel Abdul-Mahdi

According to main figures, around 565 protesters …