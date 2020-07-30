Iraq PM instructs security forces to protect peaceful protesters – Middle East Monitor

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Wednesday advised security forces to protect the peaceful protesters, to avoid utilizing any type of violence versus them and to satisfy their genuine needs, Anadolu Agency reported.

Al-Kadhimi’s media workplace revealed in a declaration that the prime minister held a conference with Head of the National Security Agency Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi and Head of the Anti-Terrorism Service Lieutenant General Abdel-Wahab Al-Saadi, to talk about the security circumstance in the nation and how to take on criminal gangs performing kidnappings and murders versus the protesters.

According to the declaration, the conference likewise handled the peaceful presentations occurring in a variety of governorates.

The Iraqi Human Rights Commission revealed on Tuesday the killings of 3 protesters and the wounding of lots of others because Sunday in Baghdad, following demonstrations requiring the resumption of electrical power in Baghdad and Najaf.

On Monday, Al-Kadhimi provided the security services 72 hours to reveal the outcomes of the examination into the violence that accompanied the Baghdad demonstrations.

Coronavirus: Baghdad airport resumes after 4-month closure