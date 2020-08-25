Iraq parliament calls for urgent action on drop in river flow from Iran – Middle East Monitor

Iraq’s parliament on Sunday called on the federal government to take “urgent measures” following Iran’s choice to cut off the waters of Sirwan and Lower Zab that flow into the nation.

The head of the Parliament’s Committee on Agriculture, Water and Marshlands, Salam Al-Shammari, stated in a declaration: “Cutting off the waters of the two rivers by Iran will cause serious damage to Iraq.”

Al-Shammari continued: “This concern needs swift action to be taken by the federal government and appropriate authorities to guarantee Iraq’s right to the water of rivers streaming from Iran.

The Sirwan and Lower Zab rivers originate from Iran and go into Iraq in Sulaymaniyah Governorate, in the northern Kurdistan area of the nation.

Last week, the Kurdistan Regional Government stated that Iran had actually totally cut off the waters of the 2 rivers for the 3rd year in a row. This has actually harmed regional crops and minimized individuals’s access to the crucial resource.

The representative for the Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources, Awni Dhiab, stated on Saturday that the relocation had actually seriously affected the water reserves of the Darbandikhan and Dokan dams in the governorate of Sulaymaniyah.

Iraq has actually been suffering for years from lower than typical water levels in its rivers as an outcome of an absence of rain and Iran’s relocations versus it.

