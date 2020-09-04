Iraq intellectuals, activists denounce normalising delegation to UAE – Middle East Monitor

Iraqi intellectuals and activists the other day knocked the go to of an Israeli-American normalisationdelegation They considered it a “stab” in the back of the Palestinian cause and firmly insisted that the go to is not invite in the Arab world.

The initially Israeli airplane openly landed on Tuesday in the UAE’s Abu Dhabi airport, 3 weeks after main relations were developed in between the 2 nations, bring a joint United States-Israeli delegation

For 2 days, the delegation convened with popular Emirati authorities, which ended with the finalizing of cooperation contracts in between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the go to, Nassim Al-Rubaie, a teacher of government in Dhi Quar, stated: “Normalisation with Israel is a violation of Arab nationalism and a confiscation of the Palestinian cause.”

He included that the go to of the American-Israeli delegation is thought about a stab versus the Palestinian cause, which for years has actually been the reason for the Islamic and Arab country.

He likewise stressed that “there is a major problem consisting of Arabs racing to establish relations with Israel, and a huge media campaign is being conducted by Israel targeting the Arab peoples via marketing that Israeli society is peaceful, to gain more support for the normalisation.”

