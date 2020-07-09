Iraq has a historical opportunity for progress which its Prime Minister must take – Middle East Monitor

It does not look as if Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi wants a direct confrontation with the factions which make up the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) and are loyal to Iran. He is well aware that he can not bear losing such a confrontation. That perhaps explains why just a couple of days after the arrest of fighters associated with the Iraqi wing of Hezbollah which was planning to attack Baghdad Airport and the Green Zone, 13 of these were released, and just one was detained after a friendly ending up in the faction’s leaders to help ease the tension.

Meanwhile, Al-Kadhimi chose to dismiss Falih Al-Fayyad as head of National Security and National Security Adviser, but he’s still the chairman of the PMF. This implies that the Prime Minister is attempting to exclude PMF figures close to Iran from painful and sensitive security institutions based, if the leaks are to be believed, on requests from the united states. Al-Fayyad’s dismissal from his security positions came before Al-Kadhimi’s trip to Washington this month, which is intended to place more strain on the Iraqi leader to make changes in painful and sensitive security positions, many of which are still underneath the control of pro-Iran parties.

The most significant question is whether Al-Kadhimi can dismantle the deep state that Iran has developed over the past 17 years. It appears to be the primary actor in conducting Iraq’s affairs.

The Prime Minister vowed on tv to make changes to essential state institutions, which will, it is intended, dismantle the pro-Iran deep state. He also promised to regain control over Iraqi border crossings which can be under the get a grip on of the PMF militias. These are typical as yet unfulfilled promises, maybe not least due to the refusal of several political forces and armed factions to agree to such changes.

Thirteen years following the US-led invasion, Iraq is a major battlefield for the conflict between Washington and Tehran. While the latter seeks, through its various political and armed proxies, to block any path which would see weapons only the hands of state personnel, and activities associated with Iraqi sovereignty carried out only by their state, the US is reassuring Al-Kadhimi’s government enough to pick up the pace and carry these changes through and so ensure Washington’s ongoing support, which Iraq needs desperately.

Reuters reported that Iran is suffering from great financial difficulties, which ensure it is hard to finance so many militias in your community. The factions have been told that they need to pay the fighters themselves. They are now in desperate need of their economic wings which control many aspects of the Iraqi economy.

However, the financial crisis in Iraq implies that the government can be in dire need of the imports controlled by the factions to reduce its monthly budget deficit. Iran is in the background, controlling Iraqi institutions through its proxies, but faces its own, worse, problems economically and at a national security level. There have now been several explosions in Iran recently, and they’re not thought to be accidental; an Israeli cyberattack is a possibility. Moreover, US sanctions continue to donate to Iran’s economic woes, with the value of the Iranian rial plummeting to an all-time low.

Tehran is thus occupied with its own problems, and has in any case lost the methods to influence and control quite so many Iraqi institutions since the US assassination of General Qasem Soleimani in January. Al-Kadhimi thus has a historic opportunity to help make the right decision and find a place for Iraq in the game of regional checks and balances.

He must realise that his confrontation with the armed factions is inevitable and that he has to find the appropriate time and place for that. I am let’s assume that he has a real desire to pull Iraq from the US-Iran conflict zone.

In this case, Al-Kadhimi has no other choice but to move far from reliance on US-Gulf aid and as an alternative rely on the folks who have protested since October in rejection of the political parties in Iraq and, indeed, the whole political process that has turned their country into a failed state in every sense of the term. If, however, he doesn’t take this opportunity and remains submissive to the authority of the parties and militias, he’ll ultimately mark the end of the political path which in any case is apparently on its last legs.

This article first appeared in Arabic in Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on 7 July 2020

