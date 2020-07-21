Iraq continues investigations into Soleimani assassination – Middle East Monitor

The Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq announced yesterday that investigations are continuing into the assassinate of the late commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, and the former deputy head of the Popular Mobilisation Committee, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, according to the Iraqi law.

“The investigation into the airport incident began from the first moment and the Iraqi judiciary dealt with that incident as a criminal act that took place on Iraqi land where some of the victims are Iraqis,” the council said in a statement.

According to the statement, the investigation took place according to the Iraqi Code of Criminal Procedure starting with inspecting the scene and meeting with some of the plaintiffs, including the legal representative of the Iranian embassy.

“The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Secretariat of the Council of Ministers had been informed of other details regarding the accident, and that the investigation procedures since the time of the accident continue in accordance with the Iraqi law,” it added.

On 3 January, a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport targeted and killed Soleimani while he was reportedly travelling to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi in Baghdad.

