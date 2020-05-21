Iraq confirms arrest of top ranking Daesh member Nasser Al-Qardash – Middle East Monitor

Iraqi intelligence yesterday confirmed the seize of a excessive ranking Daesh chief who was a possible successor to the slain former chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

In a press release, the Iraqi Intelligence Service introduced: “Today, the terrorist named Nasser Al-Qirdash, the candidate to succeed the criminal [Abu Bakr] Al-Baghdadi, the leader of Daesh in Iraq and Syria, has been arrested.”

Iraqi information retailers together with Al-Sumaria revealed the information with pictures of Al-Qardash. Initial studies had incorrectly claimed that it was in reality Abu Ibrahim Al-Qurashi, Daesh’s present chief who had been arrested, though this was later clarified.

: It appears that Iraqi state media royally f*cked this one up.#Iraq’s National Intel Service didn’t inform the media that Qardash had been captured. They simply assumed and reported it. It appears Qardash was detained in #Syria some time again & just lately transferred to INIS. https://t.co/AKBAKdfGEe — H. Sumeri (@IraqiSafety) May 20, 2020

It has additionally emerged that Al-Qardash is believed to have been initially captured in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor by joint Kurdish and US forces final 12 months however solely just lately handed over to Iraqi authorities, which led to the wrong studies.

seems to be just like the story “new IS Caliph captured in Iraq” may want some checking, as studies emerge that Abdul Nasser Qardash was captured by SDF in Baghouz Syria approx a 12 months in the past, and now handed over by US to Iraqi authorities pic.twitter.com/dNhWf2dQO5 — francesco strazzari (@franxstrax) May 20, 2020

According to Al Jazeera, Al-Qardash was appointed to the quantity two place inside Daesh below the brand new management of Al-Quraishi, which might imply he’s the best ranking member to be taken into custody. He oversaw operations in a number of Syrian provinces and was concerned in Daesh’s last key battle in Baghuz earlier than it fell to Kurdish forces in March final 12 months.

The terrorist organisation’s former chief Al-Baghdadi was killed throughout a US Special Ops raid final October in Syria’s Idlib province, nevertheless doubts regarding US President Donald Trump’s official narrative had been expressed by Russian officers citing no proof of US air strikes over the province on the time.

