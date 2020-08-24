Iraq clears ports of ‘hazardous materials’ following Beirut blast – Middle East Monitor

Iraq will develop a stock of all “hazardous materials” at its ports and airports as a preventive procedure, after a storage facility filled with ammonium nitrate fertiliser took off in the Lebanese capital Beirut today eliminating hundreds and harming over half the city.

The head of Iraq’s Border Ports Authority, Omar Adnan Al-Waeli, was priced estimate by regional media as stating that he had actually gotten approval from Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi “to form an urgent committee to clear out all the country’s ports from hazardous inventory that have been accumulated at the border ports.”

Al-Waeli included that the goal was to “avoid any repetition of what happened in Lebanon in Iraq,” explaining that he was charged to finish the work “in 72 hours”.

The huge blast that triggered extensive damage throughout the Lebanese capital on Tuesday was activated by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertiliser that had actually been saved in the city’s port for many years. The surge has actually led to more than 157 deaths, 5,000 injured and displaced more than 300,000.

Lebanon is presently suffering extreme financial and political crises, and it is feared that it would never ever recuperate from the effects of the surge without global assistance.

