Iraq cancels Turkish Defense minister visit, summons ambassador: statement – Panorama

Iraq cancelled on Tuesday the Turkish defence minister’s visit to the nation which was set up for Thursday, Iraq’s foreign ministry stated in a statement, according to Reuters.

The ministry likewise summoned the Turkish ambassador to hand him “a strong protest note and inform him of Iraq’s confirmed rejection of his country’s attacks and violations”, the statement included.

A Turkish drone strike on Tuesday in the Sidakan location in northeastern Iraq, near the Turkish and Iranian borders, eliminated 2 members of Iraq’s border guard and the chauffeur of the car they remained in, the Iraqi armed force stated.