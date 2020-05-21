Iraq arrests ISIS leader said to be al-Baghdadi’s successor – Armenian News

Iraqi intelligence has arrested Abdulnasser al-Qirdash, the ISIS leader said to be a popular candidate to succeed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Al Arabiya studies, citing Iraqi media.

“Today, the terrorist named Abdulnasser al-Qirdash, the candidate to succeed the criminal al-Baghdadi, was arrested. [The arrest] came after accurate intelligence,” the assertion from the Iraqi National Intelligence Service learn.

Al-Qirdash was one of many candidates to succeed al-Baghdadi, who was killed by US forces in a raid within the Syrian metropolis of Idlib final October.

The newest raid that led to the seize and arrest of al-Qirdash comes a month after Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Iraq’s former intelligence chief, turned the nation’s prime minister.

Al-Qirdash had served as the pinnacle of the negotiations committee inside ISIS. He had additionally labored with the group as a leader through the time of Abu Musab al-Zarqawi. Most just lately, al-Qirdash was accountable for the battles for al-Baghouz in Syria, a small city within the province of Deir ez-Zor shut to the Iraqi border and the ultimate stronghold for ISIS.

Speaking to Al Arabiya, al-Qirdash confirmed that ISIS management, on the request of al-Baghdadi, reevaluated the terrorist group’s concepts after in recent times after it started dropping a lot of its strongholds.

“There was a massive reevaluation of the Islamic State after it lost vast areas including Kobani and many other areas. There were three of us, myself, Omar al-Furkan and Ayoub Rakawi, who sat with the leadership to review our steps,” al-Qirdash instructed Al Arabiya.