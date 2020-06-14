Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said upon Saturday of which US President Donald Trump still contains a good potential for being re-elected thanks to his / her strong help base, regardless of his weak support in latest months, noted Reuters.

“The biggest mistake in human sciences is to predict, especially in fluid and grave conditions. But allow me to venture a prediction that Mr Trump’s re-election chances are still more that 50%,” Zarif stated in an job interview. “Of course his chances have seriously decreased compared to four to five months ago.”

“But Mr Trump has a 30-35% base that has not moved and, as long as this base does not move, there is still a chance of his re-election,” Zarif said within the live job interview on Instagram with Iranian journalist Farid Modarresi, the initial of its kind with an older official from the Islamic Republic.

Relations in between Iran as well as the United States have taken the turn for your worse considering that Donald Trump last year taken Washington out from the nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions which may have crippled Tehran’s economy. Iran has replied by slowly scaling again its obligations under the contract, with President Hassan Rouhani confirming that this nation will not produce to US pressure.

Trump said previously this month of which Iranian market leaders would be completely wrong if they predicted his eliminate in the November elections. Recent opinion forms have seen President Donald Trump lose floor to Democrat Joe Biden.

Calling for a renegotiation of the Nuclear deal, Trump tweeted handling Iran:

Don’t wait until right after U.H. Election to really make the Big deal. I’m likely to win. You’ll make a much better deal right now!

Iran’s Foreign Ministry replied that Iran would not bottom its guidelines on inner US concerns, such as polls.

Zarif stated in the job interview that Trump himself got likely arrived at the conclusion of which his guidelines of “maximum pressure” against Iran had been unsuccessful.

“I don’t think Trump believes anymore in talk that the Islamic Republic is about to collapse,” Zarif said. “But he keeps repeating his mistakes. It seems that they (US officials) know they have committed errors but don’t know how to correct them.”

