Iran’s supreme leader says Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria – Panorama

Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei mentioned on Sunday, renewing Iran’s demand for U.S. troops to be withdrawn from the Middle East, Reuters reported.

Iran virtually acquired right into a full-blown battle with the United States when a U.S. drone strike killed prime Iranian navy commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompting Tehran to retaliate with a missile barrage in opposition to a U.S. base in Iraq days later.

Khamenei mentioned Americans’ actions in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria had led to them being hated, in line with a transcript of a speech to college students revealed on his web site.

“The Americans won’t stay in Iraq and Syria and will be expelled,” Khamenei mentioned.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned he had instructed the U.S. Navy to fireside on any Iranian ships that harass it at sea, however mentioned later he was not altering the navy’s guidelines of engagement.

After Trump’s assertion, the top of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards, Major General Hossein Salami, mentioned that the Islamic Republic would destroy U.S. warships if its safety is threatened within the Gulf.