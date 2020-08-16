Iran’s Rouhani says UAE-Israel deal ‘huge mistake’ – Middle East Monitor

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday decried a deal in between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel to normalise their relations as a “huge mistake”, according to a report by Anadolu Agency.

“The Emirate rulers think that if they approach America and the Zionist regime (Israel), their security will improve and their economy will grow,” Rouhani stated throughout a conference of the taskforce to fight the coronavirus break out. “But this is totally wrong.”

The Iranian leader stated the UAE-Israel deal was a “betrayal of the Palestinian cause”.

On Thursday, United States President Donald Trump revealed the UAE-Israel deal, in a relocation forestalling Israel’s questionable strategies to annex big swathes of the inhabited West Bank.

The UAE is the very first Gulf state and the 3rd Arab nation to have complete diplomatic relations with Israel after Egypt andJordan Rouhani stated Thursday’s deal was related to the United States election in November, as Trump looks for to win a 2nd term in workplace.

The Iranian leader stated he hopes the Emiratis would understand the “huge mistake” they have actually dedicated and the “wrong path” they have actually picked and reverse the choice.

