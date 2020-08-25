Iran’s Rouhani says talks possible, if U.S. returns to 2015 nuclear deal By Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) – If the United Sates desires a contract with Iran, initially it ought to return to Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with 6 powers that the nuclear deal that Washington deserted 2 years earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated onTuesday
“Washington’s maximum pressure policy on Iran has failed 100% … If Washington wants an agreement with us, then they should return to the deal,” Rouhani informed a telecasted press conference.
