Iran’s president calls for ban on weddings, wakes to halt virus spread – Middle East Monitor

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani called on Saturday for big events such as marriages and wakes to become banned to stem a greater in coronavirus infections, nevertheless insisted the particular country’s overall economy had to stay available.

Shortly following Rouhani’s televised speech, the police established in Tehran announced the particular closure of wedding plus mourning sites in the funds until additional notice.

Iran has been progressively relaxing the lockdown considering that mid-April nevertheless has recently noted a sharp within the infection price.

The loss of life toll on Saturday increased by 188 over the earlier 24 several hours to 12,635, even though the total number associated with diagnosed instances reached 255,117, upward by two,397 through the same period of time, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on state TV SET.

“We must ban ceremonies and gatherings all over the country, whether it be wakes, weddings, or parties,” Rouhani said.

“Now is not the time for festivals or seminars,” this individual said, including that actually university access exams could have to become suspended.

Rouhani and other authorities have held accountable the within infections partially on wedding ceremony parties, wakes, and other general public gatherings.

An advisor to Iran’s Coronavirus Task Force warned that when appropriate measures were not taken, between 50,000 and 60,000 people can die from your pandemic.

“The second wave, which will occur in the fall, will be much more deadly,” said the particular advisor, Hossein Qenaati, in accordance to the particular semi-official ISNA news company.

While battling to control the spread of COVID-19, Iranian government bodies are concerned that will tougher steps could damage an overall economy already showing under US ALL sanctions.

“The easiest option is to shut down everything,” Rouhani mentioned. “But then people will pour into the streets because of hunger and unemployment.”