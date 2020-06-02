Iran’s new Parliament Speaker rejects talks with US as ‘futile’ – Middle East Monitor

The new Speaker of the Iranian Shura Council, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf yesterday rejected negotiations with the United States, describing them as “futile”.

“The new Shura Council considers negotiating with America; the global axis of arrogance to be futile, even harmful,” Qalibaf mentioned in his first main speech.

“The only communication with Washington would be to complete the chain of revenge for the blood of the martyr Soleimani (…) by the total expulsion of the terrorist American army from the region,” he mentioned.

Relations between Tehran and Washington have deteriorated for the reason that US unilaterally withdrew in May 2018 from the 2015 nuclear settlement signed between the world powers and Iran and imposed “unprecedented” sanctions beforehand lifted below the settlement.

Tensions between the 2 international locations reached their peak in early January, when the US assassinated Qasem Soleimani, chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, in a drone assault within the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Days later, Iran responded by firing missiles at bases that embrace US troops in Iraq.