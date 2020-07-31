Iran’s Khamenei accuses US of trying to stoke protests – Middle East Monitor

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, implicated the United States on Friday of trying to stir anti-government protests by enforcing sanctions that he stated are targeted at bankrupting the nation, Reuters reports.

Iran’s clerical rulers have actually attempted to avoid a revival of anti-government discontent that have actually shaken the nation over the last few years which started with protests over financial difficulty however turned political, with demonstrators requiring leading authorities step down. Authorities have actually stated street protests will be handled “decisively”.

“Their (The US) short-term goal was to make our people so fed up and tired that they would stand up against the (ruling) system,” Khamenei stated in a telecasted speech marking the Muslim spiritual vacation of Eid al-Adha

“Their long-term aim is to bankrupt the country, the state, in other words to make the economy collapse.”

In addition to the US sanctions, Iran’s economy has actually been struck by a fall in oil rates, in addition to the coronavirus crisis: Iran has one of the greatest death tolls in the Middle East from the pandemic.

Relations in between Tehran and Washington have actually degraded considering that 2018 when US President Donald Trump deserted Iran’s 2015 nuclear handle 6 powers under which Tehran concurred to reduce its nuclear program in return for the lifting of most global sanctions.

Khamenei called the United States Iran’s “main enemy” and advised Iranians to withstand US pressure. He eliminated settlements with Washington stating Trump would utilize talks for propaganda as he made with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“At the negotiating table, America wants us to abandon our nuclear industry altogether, reduce our defence capabilities and relinquish our regional influence,” he stated.

Since taking out of the nuclear offer, Washington has actually reimposed sanctions that have actually dramatically decreased Tehran’s oil exports. It is pursuing a “maximum pressure” policy targeted at requiring Tehran to work out a more comprehensive offer that even more restricts its nuclear work, ends its rocket program and its assistance for proxy forces in a local power battle with US- backed Gulf Arabs.