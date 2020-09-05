Iran’s friends should have defied US sanctions during pandemic, says Rouhani – Armenian News

© Photo: AP

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani regreted Iran’s friends on Saturday for not withstanding the United States and breaking debilitating sanctions during the coronavirus pandemic.

He likewise stated that if the United States had a “bit of humanity or brain,” it would have raised sanctions on Iran throughout of the health crisis, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Iran, with over 380,000 signed up cases and over 22,000 deaths from the coronavirus, is among the nations worst- struck by the pandemic in the Middle East.

“Over the past months since the coronavirus arrived in our country… no one came to our help,” Rouhani stated in remarks relayed reside on Iranian state tv.

If the United States “had a bit of humanity and brain,” he stated, it would have used to “lift the sanctions for a year because of the coronavirus.”

But the United States “is even more uncaring and wicked than those things,” he included.

Instead, it “imposed new sanctions and pressures on us over these past seven months of coronavirus,” Rouhani stated.