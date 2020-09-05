Iran’s friends should have defied U.S. sanctions during pandemic: President Rouhani By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York



(Reuters) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani regreted Iran’s friends on Saturday for not withstanding the United States and breaking debilitating sanctions during the coronavirus pandemic.

He likewise stated that if the United States had a “bit of humanity or brain,” it would have raised sanctions on Iran throughout of the health crisis.

Iran, with over 380,000 signed up cases and over 22,000 deaths from the coronavirus, is among the nations worst-hit by the pandemic in the Middle East.

“Over the past months since the coronavirus arrived in our country… no one came to our help,” Rouhani stated in remarks transmitted survive on Iranian state tv.

If the United States “had a bit of humanity and brain,” he stated, it would have provided to “lift the sanctions for a year because of the coronavirus.”

But the United States “is much more ruthless and wicked than those things,” he added.

Instead, it ” enforced brand-new sanctions and pressures on us over these previous 7 months of coronavirus,” Rouhani stated.

At the very same time, he stated, “not a single friendly nation informed us that in this time of …