Iran’s death toll from coronavirus surges beyond 8,600 – Middle East Monitor

Iran today confirmed 75 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 8,659.

A further 2,369 people tested positive for COVID-19, raising the overall count to 182,545, Health Ministry spokesman Sima Sadat Lari said.

According to the spokesman, 144,649 people have to date recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 2,739 patients remain in a vital condition.

Some 1.19 million tests have been performed in the country currently, Lari said.

Iran is witnessing an upward trend in daily infections in lots of provinces, particularly in the southwestern Khuzestan province, because of the easing of restrictions on movement.

Despite the rising amount of infections, government employees have resumed work, and mosques reopened over the Middle Eastern country. Shopping malls also have reopened.

Worldwide, the pandemic has killed more than 421,800 people, with total infections over 7.53 million, while around 3.55 million folks have recovered from the disease, based on figures published by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.