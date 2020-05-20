Iran’s confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 126,949 – Panorama

The Iranian well being ministry on Wednesday reported 2,346 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the overall quantity within the nation to 126,949 because the outbreak in late February, Xinhua reported citing the native state TV.

Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, stated 64 sufferers died over the previous 24 hours, taking the dying toll to 7,183.

Jahanpur up to date the variety of recovered individuals to 98,808, including that 2,673 are nonetheless underneath intense care in hospitals.

The variety of lab assessments administered throughout the nation stands at 731,213 as of Wednesday.

Iran introduced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19, the supply reminded.