Iranian parliament names hard-line former Tehran mayor its speaker – Armenian News

Iran’s parliament voted Thursday to elect a hard-line former mayor of Tehran because the legislative physique’s new speaker, based on Arab News.

Iranian state tv stated Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf had been elected throughout a parliamentary session. It stated 230 lawmakers voted for him, with out saying how most of the physique’s 290 legislators voted towards him.

Qalibaf was one of many challengers to President Hassan Rouhani in Iran’s 2017 presidential election.

Qalibaf served in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard in the course of the nation’s bloody 1980s struggle with Iraq. After the battle, he served as the top of the Guard’s building arm, Khatam Al-Anbia, for a number of years.

He later served as the top of the Guard’s air power.

During his 12 years as Tehran’s mayor, Qalibaf improved the town’s subway traces and inspired the development of many fashionable excessive-rises. His opponents accused him of losing public funds on pointless tasks whereas not being attentive to social and cultural elements of the town.

Qalibaf, 58, replaces Ali Larijani, who served because the parliament’s speaker from 2008 till this May.