Iranian Parkour athlete arrested over a rooftop kiss

Alireza Japalaghy, a prominent Iranian parkour athlete as well as his feat associate have actually been arrested by Tehran’s cyber authorities for “vulgar acts” after a picture of both kissing on roofs was published on social networks.

Tehran authorities stated their “unconventional moves, which were contrary to custom and Sharia” legislation brought about their apprehension, which has actually motivated various other social networks individuals to criticise Iran’s stringent regulations.

Other individuals explained Alireza Japalaghy had actually released comparable pictures in the past, however was arrested just after a message in which he examined the loss of his daddy, a policeman at the anti-narcotics division, as well as the authorities’ failing to check out the situation.