



DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s approach to the United Arab Emirates will change, the nation’s militaries chief of personnel Major General Mohammad Bagheri was priced quote as stating on Sunday, after a deal in between the Arab state and Tehran’s arch opponent Israel on normalising ties.

“Tehran’s approach to the UAE will change … If something happens in the Persian Gulf region and if our national security is damaged, however small, we will hold the UAE responsible for that and we will not tolerate it,” Bagheri stated.

The UAE-Israel contract revealed recently, which U.S. President Donald Trump assisted to broker, is viewed as focused on boosting opposition to local power Iran.