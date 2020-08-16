Iranian commander says Tehran’s approach to UAE will change after Israel deal By Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s approach to the United Arab Emirates will change, the nation’s militaries chief of personnel Major General Mohammad Bagheri was priced quote as stating on Sunday, after a deal in between the Arab state and Tehran’s arch opponent Israel on normalising ties.
“Tehran’s approach to the UAE will change … If something happens in the Persian Gulf region and if our national security is damaged, however small, we will hold the UAE responsible for that and we will not tolerate it,” Bagheri stated.
The UAE-Israel contract revealed recently, which U.S. President Donald Trump assisted to broker, is viewed as focused on boosting opposition to local power Iran.
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to advise you that the information included in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex rates are not offered by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore rates might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, implying rates are a sign and not suitable for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any duty for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this information.
Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any …