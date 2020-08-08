Iranian-Armenian nun among Beirut blast victims – Panorama

A nun is among the 13 Armenian victims of the Beirut surge, Arevelk reported, mentioning its sources.

The nun, determined as Sophie Khosrovian, was an Iranian Armenian who worked as an abbess at one of the churches inLebanon She belonged to the Sisters of Mercy Congregation.

The huge blast that struck the port of Beirut on 4 August has actually eliminated a minimum of 154 individuals and hurt more than 5,000 others.

More than 300,000 individuals have actually been left homeless in the wake of the blast.

Local authorities state the blast was triggered by the detonation of more than 2,700 lots of ammonium nitrate saved at a storage facility in the Beirut port for 6 years.