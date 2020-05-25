Iranian ambassador: Armenia serves as a bridge between Iran and Europe – Panorama

Armenia serves as a bridge between Iran and international international locations, notably European international locations, Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri informed a video convention with Head of the Iran-Armenia Chamber of Commerce Hervik Yarijanyan, RegionMonitor reported, citing IRNA Iranian state information company.

During the video convention, the ambassador touched upon using the alternatives of the border checkpoints and mutual commerce beneath the circumstances of coronavirus.

In his flip, Yarijanyan confused that the primary issues of the 2 international locations’ commerce relations are linked with the banking sector. He additionally touched upon the problems of tourism and passenger transportation.