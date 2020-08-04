Iran women’s podcast gives voice to victims of abuse



Women in Iran are urged to stay “loyal” and prevent speaking up aboutabuse





Maryam’s voice shivers as she informs what took place when her spouse assaulted her in public.

“People’s reaction was like it was normal to see a man beating his wife. There’s no law, there are no safe houses, and even the police can’t do much. Some families also act like they’re so modern and they say, ‘Oh it’s a private matter’.”

Her story is a hardly ever heard one in her house nation of Iran, however given that the production of a brand-new podcast, a lot more ladies like her are stepping forward to share unflinching accounts of their experience of domestic violence.

They have actually been motivated by Maryam (not her genuine name) to utilize the medium as a platform to break their silence, challenging standard social taboos.

“Become Scheherazade,” Maryam informs them – an allusion to the legendary Persian Queen who avoided her own death through her present for storytelling, one of the primary lead characters in the impressive The One Thousand and OneNights

But …