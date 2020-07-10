Iran witnesses another mysterious explosion in capital Tehran – Middle East Monitor

Another explosion has occurred in Iran’s capital Tehran according to the official IRIB news agency, in what is the newest in a string of similar incidents over the past couple of weeks.

The report, based on witness accounts, said some elements of the city experienced power-outages because of the blast, although no information on the main cause has been released yet.

The Mehr News Agency reported that Leila Vaseghi, the governor of Shahr-e Qods, west of Tehran said that she didn’t confirm any explosion in Shahr-e Qods and surrounding areas. “The power outage also occurred in a limited area for five or six minutes, and power outages did not occur extensively,” she added.

One Iranian MP, Hossein Haghverdi, denied that these explosion occurred, saying the ability outage was due to a problem at a nearby power station, based on the New York Times.

Last week an explosion rocked the Natanz nuclear facility, which followed claims that Israel was behind the incident. According to Israeli sources, politician Avigdor Lieberman accused Mossad of leaking details implicating Tel Aviv in the ‘attack’ on Iran.

A previous explosion occurred on Monday with reports of two people killed after a blast took place at a factory belonging to a vehicle manufacturer in the city of Baqershahr near Tehran reportedly caused by any sort of accident involving oxygen tanks. On 1 July, at least 19 people were killed and several the others injured when an explosion hit the Sina Athar clinic.

Iran has vowed to retaliate to the Natanz incident, which was originally claimed to become a result of a cyber-attack but was likely a result of planted explosives.

