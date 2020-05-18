Iran warns against US aggression on its oil tankers in the Caribbean – Middle East Monitor

Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif has warned the United Nations that there might be “consequences” if the US acted against the Iranian oil tankers in the Caribbean.

In a letter despatched to the UN chief, Antonio Guterres, Zarif mentioned American “piracy” has threatened the “disruption of Iran’s fuel transmission to Venezuela”, including that the US should abandon unlawful maritime bullying which threatens worldwide peace and safety.

He confused that the US administration ought to bear accountability for the penalties of any unlawful motion against Iranian oil tankers and known as on Washington to respect worldwide maritime legal guidelines.

The Iranian international minister confused that Iran has the proper to take obligatory and acceptable measures in response to any American threats.

Last week it was revealed {that a} gas tanker loaded at the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas was making its solution to Venezuela, in keeping with vessel monitoring information issued by Refinitiv Icon, in defiance of the US-imposed sanctions on each international locations, together with on their respective oil industries.