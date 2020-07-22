Iran vows ‘severe revenge’ for top general’s death – Armenian News

Iran’s supreme leader has vowed “severe revenge” on those responsible for the death of top military commander Qasem Soleimani, BBC News reports.

Soleimani was killed by an air strike at Baghdad airport in early stages Friday ordered by US President Donald Trump.

The 62-year-old Soleimani spearheaded Iran’s Middle East operations as head of the elite Quds Force.

Trump said the US took its action to stop, perhaps not start, a war. But the killing marks an important escalation in tensions.

An Iraqi army source told Reuters news agency that further air strikes hit a convey of Iraqi militia in the early hours of Saturday morning (local time).

Iraqi state television also reported on these strikes, saying they took place north of the administrative centre, Baghdad.

There has been no comment from Washington.