Iran has actually concurred to grant the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to 2 sites alleged by the UN body as formerly keeping or utilizing undeclared nuclear product.

Following a two-day check out by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Tehran, a (*2 *) was provided the other day.

“After intensive bilateral consultations, Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement on the resolution of the safeguards implementation issues specified by the IAEA, in good faith. In this regard, Iran is voluntarily providing the IAEA with access to the two locations specified by the IAEA and facilitating the IAEA verification activities to resolve these issues,” the declaration stated.

The statement came simply hours after the United States suffered a “historic defeat” at the UN Security Council when the council obstructed Washington’s questionable quote to “snapback” global sanctions on Iran.

Until in 2015, the IAEA had actually acknowledged that Iran had actually been adhering to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). However Tehran revealed it would stop adhering to part of the nuclear offer’s limitations on enrichment in 2019 in reaction to United States sanctions after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the accord. Earlier this year after the assassination of Iranian General Qassem…