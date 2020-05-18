Iran: US bears responsibility for any act against tankers heading to Venezuela – Panorama

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has warned once more that the United States will itself bear the responsibility for any silly act that it might take against Venezuela-headed Iranian gasoline tankers, Press TV reported.

“The US itself will have to suffer the repercussions that arise out of any unthinking measure [that it could take] against the Iranian vessels,” ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi informed reporters throughout a press briefing in Tehran on Monday.

“Should the Americans take any measure against our vessels’ free and legal movement around, they would face our decisive response,” he warned.

If Washington “does not like a country, this does not give it any grounds to prevent legal trade among countries, [take them under] sanctions, and cause trouble for them,” the official famous, as quoted by the supply.