Iran, Turkey likely to resume flights on June 20 – Panorama

Flights to Turkey will likely be resumed on June 20 after nearly 90 days of suspension over the COVID-19 pandemic, an Iranian aviation official was quoted as saying by Press TELEVISION on Sunday.

“We have received some unofficial reports that the air border of this neighboring country will reopen next Saturday so that passenger flights could be resumed,” Maqsoud Asadi Samani, secretary of the Association of Iranian Airlines, was quoted as saying.

Samani said that resuming the flights to Turkey will be highly possible given recent negotiations between your senior officials of both countries.

Iran is in talks with other countries to finalize the reopening of flight routes because the pandemic rise is slowing, he said, according to Xinhua news agency.