Iran tortured protesters – Middle East Monitor

Amnesty International provided a report the other day implicating Iran of extensive human rights abuses in a security crackdown on anti-government demonstrations in 2015, Reuters reported.

The report consists of claims of “rape, enforced disappearance, torture and other ill-treatment” of those apprehended for participation in the mass presentations which broke out in November 2019.

The demonstrations started over fuel rate walkings however turned broadly political when countless demonstrators throughout the nation required leading authorities step down.

“Those arrested included peaceful protesters and bystanders, among whom were schoolchildren as young as 10 years old,” stated Amnesty’s report, including that security forces utilized “waterboarding, beating, flogging, electric shocks, pepper-spraying genitals, sexual violence, mock executions, pulling out nails and solitary confinement” versus detainees.

Iranian authorities stated some 200,000 individuals participated in the demonstrations, while the head of parliament’s nationwide security committee stated a minimum of 7,000 were detained.

