Iran to execute ‘CIA agent’ over Gen Suleimani’s death | Iran

An Iranian citizen who offered info to US and Israeli intelligence companies concerning the location of Iran’s high commander Qassem Suleimani will likely be executed quickly, Iran’s judiciary spokesman stated on Tuesday. The normal, head of Iran’s elite Quds drive, was killed throughout a US drone strike on 3 January.

“Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd, one of the spies for CIA and Mossad, has been sentenced to death. He gave the whereabouts of martyr Suleimani to our enemies,” stated Gholamhossein Esmaili in a televised information convention.

More particulars quickly …