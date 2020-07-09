Iran threatens retaliation against attacks on its nuclear facilities – Middle East Monitor

Iran has threatened to retaliate against the newest attacks on its nuclear facilities in Natanz, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

According to Israeli TELEVISION Channel 13, Iran threatened to just take revenge for the attacks, pointing out that the Israeli army raised their state of alarm.

“The Israeli army is afraid that Hezbollah penetrates Israeli borders to collect information,” Israeli TV reported.

“The border triangle, which connects Syria, Lebanon and Israel, will be a hot zone this summer in light of the possible Iranian retaliation against the attacks attributed to Israel,” Channel 13 added.

Consequently, the army chose to raise circumstances of alert on the northern front.

“Responding to cyber attacks is part of the country’s defence might. If it is proven that our country has been targeted by a cyber attack, we will respond,” Reuters reported Iran’s Civil Defence Chief Gholamreza Jalali disclosing to state TELEVISION last Thursday.

