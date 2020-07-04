Iran threatens retaliation after what it calls possible cyber attack on nuclear site – Middle East Monitor

Iran will retaliate against any country that carries out cyber attacks on its nuclear sites, the top of civilian defence said, after a fire at its Natanz plant which some Iranian officials said may have been due to cyber sabotage, Reuters reports.

The Natanz uranium-enrichment site, a lot of which is underground, is one of the Iranian facilities monitored by inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog.

Iran’s top security human anatomy said on Friday that the cause of the “incident” at the nuclear site was determined, but “due to security considerations” it would be announced at a convenient time.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation initially reported an “incident” had occurred early on Thursday at Natanz, positioned in the desert in the central province of Isfahan.

Iran: ‘Incident’ damages building near nuclear plant

It later published a photograph of a one-storey brick building using its roof and walls partly burned. A door hanging off its hinges suggested that there had been an explosion within the building.

“Responding to cyber attacks is part of the country’s defence might. If it is proven that our country has been targeted by a cyber attack, we will respond,” civil defence chief Gholamreza Jalali told state TELEVISION late on Thursday.

An article issued on Thursday by state news agency IRNA addressed what it called the chance of sabotage by enemies such as Israel and the United States, although it stopped in short supply of accusing either directly.

“So far Iran has tried to prevent intensifying crises and the formation of unpredictable conditions and situations,” IRNA said. “But the crossing of red lines of the Islamic Republic of Iran by hostile countries, especially the Zionist regime and the US, means that strategy…should be revised.”

Lebanon blocks Iran cargo ships from docking over US sanctions fears