Iran state TV shows wrestling star’s purported confession to murder By Reuters





DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian state tv aired a video on Saturday in which a champ wrestler dealing with 2 death sentences appeared to admit to eliminating a public utility security personnel throughout anti-government demonstrations in 2018.

The case of wrestler Navid Afkari has actually triggered a protest from Iranians and human rights groups. U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday gotten in touch with Iran not to perform the 27-year-old Afkari.

Iran’s Supreme Court has actually promoted the 2 death sentences versus Afkari, who was founded guilty of stabbing to death the guard and other charges, according to state media.

The killing came throughout a few of the worst discontent in the nation in a years after an increase in fuel costs. Iran’s clerical rulers have actually blamed the street demonstrations on “thugs” connected to exiles and foreign enemies – the United States and Israel.

The tv revealed what appeared to be composed confessions by Afkari, however he has actually stated in a recording flowed on social networks that he was persuaded to sign the files.

“I hit twice, once and then again,” Afkari was revealed stating with a stabbing gesture throughout a cops restoration of the killing of the middle-aged victim, Hassan Turkman, a public utility security personnel.

Afkari’s lawyer stated there was no clear proof showing his …