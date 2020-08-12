Iran slams GCC for urging UN to extend arms embargo – Middle East Monitor

The Iranian Foreign Ministry slammed the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for sending a letter to the United Nations Security Council urging it to extend the arms embargo imposed on Iran which is due to expire on 18 October, Iran’s IRNA news agency reported.

The agency quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, as saying: “The council’s secretariat, swayed by the wrong and destructive policies and behaviour of certain member states, has turned into a mouthpiece for anti-Iran elements.”

Earlier on Saturday, the GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf called on the UNSC to extend the embargo and “further impose any additional measures necessary to prevent the destabilising proliferation of Iranian weapons, such as a targeted asset freeze and travel ban on individuals involved in the supply, sale or transfer of arms or related materiel to or from Iran.”

Last week, the US said it will submit a resolution at the UN Security Council calling for an extension of the arms embargo on Iran.

