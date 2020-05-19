Iran Shura Council endorses anti-Israel law  – Middle East Monitor

On Monday the Iranian Shura Council permitted a draft legislation geared toward confronting Israeli hostile practices in opposition to regional and worldwide safety.

Article one of many invoice stipulates to make use of all nationwide, regional and worldwide capacities to confront the hostile actions practiced by “the Zionist entity” in opposition to the oppressed Palestinian individuals, Islamic nations and the Islamic Republic of Iran, in addition to Tel Aviv’s damaging function in undermining peace and safety on regional and worldwide ranges and its systematic violations of human rights, together with conflict crimes, terrorism, digital warfare, using heavy and prohibited weapons in opposition to civilians and the displacement of the Palestinian individuals.

The article additionally specifies countering Israel’s makes an attempt to annex extra land within the occupied Palestinian territories, Syria and Lebanon.

Article two of the invoice obliges the Iranian Foreign Ministry to organize a plan inside six months for the institution of a digital embassy or consulate for Iran within the occupied metropolis of Jerusalem in Palestine.