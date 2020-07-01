Iran sentences Rouhollah Zam to death

Zam was found guilty of “corruption on earth,” a judiciary spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmaeili told reporters Tuesday. The term does not specify a single crime​, but it is really a charge that the Iranian government sometimes uses in cases of alleged attempts to overthrow the government.

Zam, who was simply living in France, was arrested last year. The circumstances of how — and where — that he was detained remain unclear.

Zam left France on October 11, according to the French foreign ministry . Three days later, Iran’s ​Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps released a statement saying it had arrested Zam following a surgical procedure to “deceive foreign intelligence services” and “direct” Zam in to Iran, state media reported.