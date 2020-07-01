Iran says to retaliate if U.S. deals ‘political blow’ to nuclear deal – Panorama

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic would have a decisive action should the U.S. government attempt to deal a “political blow” to the landmark Iranian 2015 nuclear deal, internationally referred to as JCPOA, Xinhua reported, citing Tasnim news agency.

The United States has so far dealt economic blows to the JCPOA, Rouhani said, adding that if it seeks to harm the nuclear agreement politically, Iran won’t tolerate it and will have a decisive action.

He also described the support of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the JCPOA at its Tuesday meeting as a “display of another political defeat for the United States.”

Rouhani stressed that Iran will straight away begin to honor its JCPOA commitments in full the moment the other parties fulfill their JCPOA commitments.

Rouhani’s remarks came after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday urged the UNSC to extend an arms embargo on Iran that expires in October.

Under the UNSC Resolution 2231, which endorses the Iran nuclear deal, the arms embargo on Iran will soon be lifted in mid-October. Tehran said it could not accept renewal of the embargo.